Schools set to remain closed as severe weather continues to hit North East

A number of schools in the North East have announced that they will remain closed tomorrow as the severe weather continues.

Many schools in the region were closed today as a result of the 'beast from the east' and as the winter blasts look set to continue for the remainder of the week, schools have already confirmed that they will remain shut.

Hetton School was one such school which will be remaining closed for the safety of its staff and students.

A statement from the school read: "It is with regret that we have decided that, due to the dangerous road conditions, expected further snowfall and not being able to safely clear paths for students, we have to not open today.

"This is the first closure due to snow in many years at Hetton and it shows how extreme this spell of weather is. Stay safe."

Scores of schools closed across North East due to heavy snowfall

Schools which have announced they will be closed on Thursday, March 1, include the following:

Sunderland

Hetton School. It has also postponed its annual awards evening at Rainton Meadows Arena.

Academy 360

South Hylton Primary Academy

Hartlepool

Barnard Grove Primary School

Brougham Primary School

Catcote Academy and Catcote Futures

Eskdale Academy

Fens Primary School

Golden Flatts Primary School

Grange Primary School

Greatham Church of England Primary School

Hart Primary School

High Tunstall College of Science

Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

Jesmond Gardens Primary School

Kingsley Primary School

Lynnfield Primary School

Rift House Primary School

Rossmere Primary School

Springwell School

St Aidan’s CE Memorial Primary School

St Bega's RC Primary School

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

St Helen's Primary School

St Hild's Church of England School

St. Peter's Elwick Church Of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)

St Joseph's RC Primary School

Stranton Primary School

Throston Primary School

Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School

West Park Primary School

West View Primary School

South Tyneside

Holy Trinity C of E Academy Primary School

St Wilfrids RC College

Boldon School

Harton Technology College

Westoe Crown Primary School

Biddick Hall Junior School

Fellgate Primary School

Ashley Primary School

Boldon Nursery School

Whitburn Village Primary School

Marine Primary School

Simonside Primary School

St Bedes RC Primary School

St Marys RC Primary School,

St Josephs RC Primary School

St Aloysius RC Junior School

St Aloysius RC Infant School

Hadrian Primary

Hedworthfield Primary School

Harton Primary School

Mortimer Primary School

Valley View Primary School

Hebburn Lakes Primary School

The Beacon Centre Primary and Marine Park Primary School

The Beacon Centre

Bamburgh School

Park View School

St Bedes RC Primary School

St Matthews Rc VA Primary School

East Boldon Junior School

East Boldon Infants

The Sue Hedley Nursery School

Cleadon Village C of E Primary School

Clervaux Nursery

Stanhope Primary School

Bede Burn Primary School

Ridgeway Primary and Nursery Unit

Helen Gibson Nursery School

West Boldon Primary School

Monkton Junior School

Monkton Nursery School

Monkton Infant School

Dunn Street Primary and Nursery School

Biddick Hall Infant School

Forest View Primary

Durham

Wingate Junior School

Durham Sixth Form Centre

Horden Nursery School

Hutton Henry CE (Controlled) Primary Schoo

South Hetton Primary School

Easington CofE Primary School

Seaview Primary

Dene House Primary School

Cestria Primary School

Durham Community Business College

Belmont CE (VC) Primary School

Elemore Hall School

Rosemary Lane Nursery School

St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive & Byron Sixth Form College

Hunwick Primary School

Oxclose Primary School

Fencehouses Woodlea Primary School

St Godric's RCVA Primary School Thornley

Sedgefield Community College

Our Lady of Lourdes RCVA Primary School

St Cuthbert's RCVA Primary School (Seaham)

Deaf Hill Primary and Nursery School

Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School

Seaham Harbour Nursery

St Andrews Primary School

St Mary's RCVA Primary School Wingate

Bournmoor Primary School

Framwellgate School Durham (4190)

Cotsford Infant School

Laurel Avenue Primary School

Hardwick Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Murton)

Belmont Cheveley Park Primary School

Acre Rigg Infant School

Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA Primary School

Wingate Infants' School

Cassop Primary School

Durham St Margaret's CofE Primary School

St Joseph's RCVA Primary School (Gilesgate)

Lumley Junior Schools

West Rainton Primary School

Durham Trinity School and Sports College

Pittington Primary School

Hesleden Primary School

Cotsford Junior School

King Street Primary School

Yohden Primary School

Ludworth Primary School

St Michael's RCVA Primary School

Annfield Plain Junior School

Wheatley Hill Community Primary School

Beechdale Nursery School

Chester-Le-Street CE Primary School

St Mary's RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)

Blackhall Primary School

St Joseph's RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)

Finchale Primary School

Benfieldside Primary School

Ropery Walk Primary School

St Mary Magdelen RCVA Primary School

Thornley Primary School

Seascape Primary School

Shotton Hall Primary School

St William's RCVA Primary School

Framwellgate Moor Primary School

Burnside Primary School