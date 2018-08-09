School praised by Ofsted bosses for giving children a good start

Education watchdogs have given the thumbs up to a Washington school.

Ofsted inspectors went along to Wessington Primary School and were pleased with what they saw.

Children get off to a good start Ofsted

During the short inspection, the inspectors rated the Lanercost school as still providing a good education.

In a letter to the headteacher, Anna Young, inspectors said the school is continuing to do well after being rated as good in November 2013.

They said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school.

“Parents and carers are very positive about the level of care and support their children receive at Wessington Primary.

“They are particularly positive about the support for children who have special educational needs and the wider help that staff give to families with children who are more vulnerable.

“The carefully-planned curriculum includes an array of interesting visits out of school to open minds and broaden opportunities.”

The inspectors said learning resources are prepared in advance and teachers have good routines in place to manage the transition between different activities.

They said pupils take pride in their work and relationships between them and teachers is relaxed and friendly.

Inspectors said: “Children get off to a good start.

“The governors are strongly committed to helping as many two-year-old children as possible to have access to nursery so that they can develop the necessary skills to be ready to start school.

“This strategy is working well, as almost all children who join you as two-year-olds achieve a good level of development by the time they finish their reception year.

“Standards have risen in early years since the last inspection and most children now make good progress.

“Although they enter nursery with skills below those typical for their age, an average proportion of children reach the standards expected by the time they enter Year 1.”

Following several changes, pupils are now making better progress in maths across Key Stage 2.

The inspectors said: “Having a full-time family support officer on the staff has strengthened the work you can do to support more vulnerable families.

“In addition, several members of staff are trained in counselling and provide various forms of therapy that support pupils who have experienced trauma.

“You also work hard to challenge families with children who do not attend as well as they should. Consequently, the proportion of pupils who miss school regularly has decreased considerably.”

They said incidents of bullying are rare and pupils trust members of staff to deal with any bullying or concerns they might have.

The inspectors said the curriculums are well-developed and integrate the different subjects effectively.

They said topics are interesting and engaging and supplemented with visits out of school to places of interest such as Cragside House in Northumberland, the Nissan factory or to regional universities.