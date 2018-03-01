School closures on FRIDAY

As the 'beast from the east' continues to batter the region many schools have decided to remain closed until Monday.
A number of schools in the North East were closed yesterday as a result of the severe weather and as the winter blasts look set to continue for the remainder of the week, many schools have confirmed that they will also be shut on Friday, March 2.
The following schools will be closed:
Sunderland
Academy 360
South Hylton Primary Academy
Hetton School
Many others are expected to be closed. We will update with confirmations.
South Tyneside
Ashley Primary School
Bamburgh School
Bede Burn Primary School
Biddick Hall Infant School
Biddick Hall Junior School
Boldon Nursery School
Cleadon Village C of E Primary School
Clervaux Nursery Clervaux Terrace Jarrow
Dunn Street Primary and Nursery School
East Boldon Junior School
Fellgate Primary School
Forest View Primary
Hadrian Primary, Baring Street, South Shields
Harton Primary School
Harton Technology College
Hebburn Lakes Primary School
Hedworthfield Primary School
Hedworth Lane Primary School
Helen Gibson Nursery School
Jarrow Cross School
Jarrow School
Laygate Community School
Marine Primary School
Monkton Infant School
Monkton Junior School
Monkton Nursery School
Mortimer Community College
Mortimer Primary School
Park View School
Ridgeway Primary and Nursery Unit
Seaview Primary School
Simonside Primary School
Stanhope Primary School
St Aloysius' RC Infant School
St Aloysius' RC Junior School
St Joseph's Academy
St Joseph's RC Primary School
St Mary's RC Primary School
St Matthew's Rc VA Primary School
St Peter and Paul's RC Primary Nursery, Olive Street, South Shields
The Beacon Centre, Temple Park Road, South Shields
The Beacon Centre Primary, Marine Park Primary School
The Sue Hedley Nursery School
Valley View Primary School
West Boldon Primary School
Westoe Crown Primary School
Whitburn Village Primary School
Hartlepool
Brougham Primary School
Catcote Academy and Catcote Futures
Clavering Primary School
English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College
Eskdale Academy
Fens Primary School
Grange Primary School
Golden Flatts
Greatham Church of England Primary School
Hartlepool College of Further Education
Hartlepool Pupil Referral Unit
High Tunstall College of Science
Holy Trinity C of E Primary School
Lynnfield Primary School
Rift House Primary School
Rossmere Primary School
Springwell School
St Aidan’s CE Memorial Primary School
St Bega's RC Primary School
St Cuthbert's RC Primary School
St Helen's Primary School
St Hild's Church of England School
St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)
St Joseph's RC Primary School
St. Peter's Elwick Church Of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
St Teresa's RC Primary School
Stranton Primary School
Throston Primary School
Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School
West Park Primay School
West View Primary School
Durham
St Wilfrid’s RCVA Primary School
St Leonard’s Catholic School
Coxhoe PS
Kirk Merrington PS
Lumley Junior School
St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS (Chester-le-street)
Blackhall Primary School
Peases West PS
St Michaels RCVA PS
Hamsterley PS
King Street PS
Oxclose Primary School
Castleside Primary School
All Saints Catholic VA Primary School
Annfield Plain Infant School
Annfield Plain Junior School
Beamish Primary School
Cassop Primary School
Chilton Primary School
Collierley Primary School
Consett Infant School
Consett Academy
Crook PS
Delves Lane PS
Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School
East Stanley School
Elemore Hall
Esh CofE (Aided) PS
Evenwood CofE PS
Fencehouses Woodlead PS
Forest-of-Teesdale PS
Framwellgate School
Greenland Community PS
Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School
Langley Moor Nursery School
Langley Park PS
Leadgate PS
Moorside PS
New Brancepeth PS
Newker PS
North Durham Academy
Our Lady & St Joseph’s RCVA Leadgate
Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA PS
Oxhill Nursery School
Pelton Comm PS
Prince Bishops Comm PS
Rookhope PS
Seaham Trinity Primary School
Seascape PS
South Stanley Infant School
St Andrew’s PS
St Benet’s RCVA PS
St Charles RCVA PS
St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS ( Chester-le-Street)
St Hild’s College CofE PS
St John’s Chapel PS
St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Gilesgate)
St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School (Stanley)
St Josephs RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)
St Mary Magdalen RCVA PS
St Mary’ RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)
St Mary’s RCVA Primary School (Consett)
St Michael’s C of E (Aided) PS
St Pius X RCVA PS
St Thomas More RCVA PS
St Williams RCVA PS
Stanhope Barrington CofE PS
Stanley (Crook) PS
The Grove PS
Villa Real PS
West Pelton PS
Wheatley Hill Community PS
Wingate Junior School