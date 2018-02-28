School closures in North East following heavy snowfall

Schools across the North East have had to shut their doors following more heavy snowfall overnight.

An amber severe weather warning remains in place for the North East region from the Met Office.

Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected throughout today and Thursday according to forecasters.

The list of closures is as follows:

Sunderland

Academy 360

Broadway Juniors

East Herrington Primary

Farringdon Community Academy

Grindon Hall

Hetton School

Highfield Community Primary School

John F Kennedy Primary

Kepier Academy

Monkwearmouth Academy

Northern Saints

Southmoor Academy

St Paul's C of E in Ryhope

St Robert of Newminster

Whitburn C of E Academy

Sunderland College however said its sites remain open today.

Among the other schools to confirm they are shut today are Epinay Business School and Enterprise College in Jarrow, and St William's RCVA in Trimdon, County Durham.

Seaham

Seaham High School

Ropery Walk Primary

Sea View Primary

St Mary Magdalen Primary

St Cuthbert's Primary

Hartlepool

Barnard Grove Primary

Dyke House

English Martyrs

Fens Primary,

High Tunstall

Holy Trinity School

Lynnfield Primary

Manor Academy

St Aidan's

St Cuthbert’s

St Hilds

Rift House

Rossmere School

West Park Primary

West View Primary

County Durham

Villa Real,

Crook PS

Bloemfontein PS

Moorside PS

New Brancepeth PS

Stanhope Barrington CofE PS

Dean Bank Primary and Nursery School

Delves Lane PS and St Bede's Lanchester

Aclet Close Nursery School

St Marys RCVA PS

West Pelton PS

New Bridge in Easington

Durham Trinity School

Consett Junior School

East Stanley School

Bullion Lane PS

Consett Infant School

Beechdale Nursery School

Cassop Primary School

Burnside Primary School

UTC South Durham

South Stanley Junior School

Witton-le-Wear PS

Shotton Hall PS

Catchgate Primary School

Framwellgate School Durham

South Stanley Infant School

Bishop Ian Ramsey CofE

St Chad's RCVA

St Godrics RCVA Thornley

Cleves Cross Primary and Nursery

Fence Houses Woodlead PS

Pittington PS

Etherley Lane Nursery School

St Joseph's RCVA Blackhall

Broom Cottages PS

Acre Rigg Academy

St Joseph's RCVA Gilesgate

More are set to follow as the bad weather continues to affect the transport network.