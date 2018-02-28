School Closure latest in the North East: Is your child's school on the list?

A number of schools in the North East have announced that they will remain closed today as the severe weather continues.
Many schools in the region were closed yesterday as a result of the 'beast from the east' and as the winter blasts look set to continue for the remainder of the week, many schools have confirmed that they will remain shut.
Hetton School was one such school which will be remaining closed for the safety of its staff and students.
A statement from the school yesterday read: "It is with regret that we have decided that, due to the dangerous road conditions, expected further snowfall and not being able to safely clear paths for students, we have to not open today.
"This is the first closure due to snow in many years at Hetton and it shows how extreme this spell of weather is. Stay safe."
Schools which have announced they will be closed on Thursday, March 1, include the following:
Sunderland
Hetton School. It has also postponed its annual awards evening at Rainton Meadows Arena.
Academy 360
South Hylton Primary Academy
Hartlepool
Barnard Grove Primary School
Brougham Primary School
Catcote Academy and Catcote Futures
Eskdale Academy
Fens Primary School
Golden Flatts Primary School
Grange Primary School
Greatham Church of England Primary School
Hart Primary School
High Tunstall College of Science
Holy Trinity C of E Primary School
Jesmond Gardens Primary School
Kingsley Primary School
Lynnfield Primary School
Rift House Primary School
Rossmere Primary School
Springwell School
St Aidan’s CE Memorial Primary School
St Bega's RC Primary School
St Cuthbert's RC Primary School
St Helen's Primary School
St Hild's Church of England School
St. Peter's Elwick Church Of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)
St Joseph's RC Primary School
Stranton Primary School
Throston Primary School
Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School
West Park Primary School
West View Primary School
South Tyneside
Holy Trinity C of E Academy Primary School
St Wilfrids RC College
Boldon School
Harton Technology College
Westoe Crown Primary School
Biddick Hall Junior School
Fellgate Primary School
Ashley Primary School
Boldon Nursery School
Whitburn Village Primary School
Marine Primary School
Simonside Primary School
St Bedes RC Primary School
St Marys RC Primary School,
St Josephs RC Primary School
St Aloysius RC Junior School
St Aloysius RC Infant School
Hadrian Primary
Hedworthfield Primary School
Harton Primary School
Mortimer Primary School
Valley View Primary School
Hebburn Lakes Primary School
The Beacon Centre Primary and Marine Park Primary School
The Beacon Centre
Bamburgh School
Park View School
St Bedes RC Primary School
St Matthews Rc VA Primary School
East Boldon Junior School
East Boldon Infants
The Sue Hedley Nursery School
Cleadon Village C of E Primary School
Clervaux Nursery
Stanhope Primary School
Bede Burn Primary School
Ridgeway Primary and Nursery Unit
Helen Gibson Nursery School
West Boldon Primary School
Monkton Junior School
Monkton Nursery School
Monkton Infant School
Dunn Street Primary and Nursery School
Biddick Hall Infant School
Forest View Primary
Durham
Aclet Close Nursery School
Acre Rigg Academy
Acre Rigg Infant School
All Saints VA Primary School
Annfield Plain Infant School
Annfield Plain Junior School
Aycliffe Primary School
Beamish Primary School
Beechdale Primary School
Belmont CE (VC) Primary School
Belmont Cheveley Primary School
Cassop Primary School
Castleside Primary School
Catchgate Primary School
Cestria Primary School
Chester-le-Street CofE Primary School
Chilton Primary School
Cockfield Primary School
Cockton Hill Junior School
Collierley Primary School
Consett Academy
Consett Infant School
Consett Junior School
Copeland Road PS
Cotsford Infant & Junior School
Coxhoe PS
Crook PS
Deaf Hill PS
Dean Bank Primary and Nursery School
Delves Lane PS
Dene House PS
Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School
Durham Community Business College
Durham Johnston
Durham Sixth Form Centre
Durham St Margaret’s CofE PS
Durham Trinity School and Sports College
Easington CofE PS
Easington Colliery PS
East Stanley School
Ebchester CofE PS
Edmondsley PS
Elemore Hall
Esh CofE (Aided) PS
Esh Winning PS
Etherley Lane Nursery
Evenwood CofE PS
Evergreen PS
Fencehouses Woodlead PS
Ferryhill Business and Enterprise College
Ferryhill Station PS
Finchale PS
Fishburn PS
Forest-of-Teesdale PS
Framwellgate Moor PS
Framwellgate School
Fyndoune Community College
Green Lane CE Controlled PS
Greenfield Community College
Greenland Community PS
Hamsterley PS, Hardwick PS
Hartside PS
Hesleden PS
Hope Wood Academy
Horden Nursery School
Horndale County Infant & Nursery
Howden-le-Wear PS
Howletch PS
Hunwick PS
Hutton Henry CE (Controlled) PS
Kelloe PS
King James I Academy
King Street PS
Kirk Merrington PS
Lanchester Endowed Parochial PS
Langley Moor Nursery School
Langley Moor PS
Langley Park PS
Laurel Avenue PS
Leadgate PS
Ludworth PS
Lumley Junior School
Middleton-in-Teesdale PS
Moorside PS
Nettlesworth PS
Nevilles Cross PS
New Brancepeth PS
New Seaham PS
Newker PS
Newton Hall Infants School
North Durham Academy
North Park PS
Oakley Cross PS
Our Lady & St Joseph’s RCVA Leadgate
Our Lady & St Thomas RCVA PS
Our Lady of Lourdes RCVA Primary School
Our Lady of the Rosary RCVA
Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA PS
Ouston Primary School
Ouston Junior School
Oxclose Nursery School
Oxclose Primary School
Oxhill Nursery School
Peases West PS
Pelton Comm PS
Pittington PS
Prince Bishops Comm PS
Ramshaw PS
Red Rose PS
Rookhope PS
Ropery Walk PS
Rosa Street PS
Roseberrry PS
Roseberry PS
Rosemary Lane Nursery School
Sacriston Academy
Seaham Harbour Nursery
Seaham Trinity Primary School
Seascape PS
Seaview PS
Sedgefield Comm College
Sedgefield PS
Sherburn PS, Sherburn village site
Shincliffe CofE (Controlled) PS
Shotley Bridge PS
Shotton Hall PS
Silver Tree PS
South Hetton PS
South Stanley Infant School
St Andrew’s PS
St Anne’s CofE PS
St Bede’s Catholic Comp & Byron 6th Form College
St Bede’s RCVA PS
St Benet’s RCVA PS
St Chad’s RCVA PS
St Charles RCVA PS
St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS
St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS (Chester-le-street)
St Cuthberts RCVA Seaham
St Francis CofE (Aided) PS
St Godrics RCVA Thornley
St Hild’s College CofE PS
St John’s Chapel PS
St John’s School and Sixth Form Centre
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (Murton)
St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Gilesgate)
St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Newton Aycliffe)
St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School (Stanley)
St Josephs RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)
St Leonard’s Catholic School
St Mary Magdalen RCVA PS
St Mary’ RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)
St Mary’s RCVA Primary School (Consett)
St Mary’s RCVA PS (Newton Aycliffe)
St Marys RCVA Barnard Castle
St Marys RCVA PS Wingate
St Michael’s C of E (Aided) Ps
St Michaels RCVA PS
St Patrick’s RCVA PS
St Patrick’s RCVA PS (Consett)
St Pius X RCVA PS
St Stephen’s CofE PS
St Thomas More RCVA PS
St Wilfrid’s RCVA Primary School
St Williams RCVA PS
Staindrop CofE (Controlled) PS
Stanhope Barrington CofE PS
Stanley (Crook) PS
Stephenson Way Academy
Sugar Hill PS
Tanfield School Specialist College of Science and Engineering
The Grove PS
The Meadows
The Oaks Secondary School
The Ribbon Academy
The Woodlands
Thornhill PS
Thornley PS
Timothy Hackworth PS
Toft Hill PS
Tow Law Millennium PS
Tudhoe Moor School
UTC South Durham
Victoria Lane Academy
Villa Real PS
Wearhead PS
Wellfield Schoo
West Cornforth PS
West Pelton Ps
West Rainton PS
Wheatley Hill Community PS
Whitworth Park School & 6th Form
Willington PS
Wingate Infant School
Wingate Junior School
Witton Gilbert PS