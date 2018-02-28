School Closure latest in the North East: Is your child's school on the list?

A number of schools in the North East have announced that they will remain closed today as the severe weather continues.

Many schools in the region were closed yesterday as a result of the 'beast from the east' and as the winter blasts look set to continue for the remainder of the week, many schools have confirmed that they will remain shut.

Hetton School was one such school which will be remaining closed for the safety of its staff and students.

A statement from the school yesterday read: "It is with regret that we have decided that, due to the dangerous road conditions, expected further snowfall and not being able to safely clear paths for students, we have to not open today.

"This is the first closure due to snow in many years at Hetton and it shows how extreme this spell of weather is. Stay safe."

Scores of schools closed across North East due to heavy snowfall

Schools which have announced they will be closed on Thursday, March 1, include the following:

Sunderland

Hetton School. It has also postponed its annual awards evening at Rainton Meadows Arena.

Academy 360

South Hylton Primary Academy

Hartlepool

Barnard Grove Primary School

Brougham Primary School

Catcote Academy and Catcote Futures

Eskdale Academy

Fens Primary School

Golden Flatts Primary School

Grange Primary School

Greatham Church of England Primary School

Hart Primary School

High Tunstall College of Science

Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

Jesmond Gardens Primary School

Kingsley Primary School

Lynnfield Primary School

Rift House Primary School

Rossmere Primary School

Springwell School

St Aidan’s CE Memorial Primary School

St Bega's RC Primary School

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

St Helen's Primary School

St Hild's Church of England School

St. Peter's Elwick Church Of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)

St Joseph's RC Primary School

Stranton Primary School

Throston Primary School

Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School

West Park Primary School

West View Primary School

South Tyneside

Holy Trinity C of E Academy Primary School

St Wilfrids RC College

Boldon School

Harton Technology College

Westoe Crown Primary School

Biddick Hall Junior School

Fellgate Primary School

Ashley Primary School

Boldon Nursery School

Whitburn Village Primary School

Marine Primary School

Simonside Primary School

St Bedes RC Primary School

St Marys RC Primary School,

St Josephs RC Primary School

St Aloysius RC Junior School

St Aloysius RC Infant School

Hadrian Primary

Hedworthfield Primary School

Harton Primary School

Mortimer Primary School

Valley View Primary School

Hebburn Lakes Primary School

The Beacon Centre Primary and Marine Park Primary School

The Beacon Centre

Bamburgh School

Park View School

St Bedes RC Primary School

St Matthews Rc VA Primary School

East Boldon Junior School

East Boldon Infants

The Sue Hedley Nursery School

Cleadon Village C of E Primary School

Clervaux Nursery

Stanhope Primary School

Bede Burn Primary School

Ridgeway Primary and Nursery Unit

Helen Gibson Nursery School

West Boldon Primary School

Monkton Junior School

Monkton Nursery School

Monkton Infant School

Dunn Street Primary and Nursery School

Biddick Hall Infant School

Forest View Primary

Durham

Aclet Close Nursery School

Acre Rigg Academy

Acre Rigg Infant School

All Saints VA Primary School

Annfield Plain Infant School

Annfield Plain Junior School

Aycliffe Primary School

Beamish Primary School

Beechdale Primary School

Belmont CE (VC) Primary School

Belmont Cheveley Primary School

Cassop Primary School

Castleside Primary School

Catchgate Primary School

Cestria Primary School

Chester-le-Street CofE Primary School

Chilton Primary School

Cockfield Primary School

Cockton Hill Junior School

Collierley Primary School

Consett Academy

Consett Infant School

Consett Junior School

Copeland Road PS

Cotsford Infant & Junior School

Coxhoe PS

Crook PS

Deaf Hill PS

Dean Bank Primary and Nursery School

Delves Lane PS

Dene House PS

Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School

Durham Community Business College

Durham Johnston

Durham Sixth Form Centre

Durham St Margaret’s CofE PS

Durham Trinity School and Sports College

Easington CofE PS

Easington Colliery PS

East Stanley School

Ebchester CofE PS

Edmondsley PS

Elemore Hall

Esh CofE (Aided) PS

Esh Winning PS

Etherley Lane Nursery

Evenwood CofE PS

Evergreen PS

Fencehouses Woodlead PS

Ferryhill Business and Enterprise College

Ferryhill Station PS

Finchale PS

Fishburn PS

Forest-of-Teesdale PS

Framwellgate Moor PS

Framwellgate School

Fyndoune Community College

Green Lane CE Controlled PS

Greenfield Community College

Greenland Community PS

Hamsterley PS, Hardwick PS

Hartside PS

Hesleden PS

Hope Wood Academy

Horden Nursery School

Horndale County Infant & Nursery

Howden-le-Wear PS

Howletch PS

Hunwick PS

Hutton Henry CE (Controlled) PS

Kelloe PS

King James I Academy

King Street PS

Kirk Merrington PS

Lanchester Endowed Parochial PS

Langley Moor Nursery School

Langley Moor PS

Langley Park PS

Laurel Avenue PS

Leadgate PS

Ludworth PS

Lumley Junior School

Middleton-in-Teesdale PS

Moorside PS

Nettlesworth PS

Nevilles Cross PS

New Brancepeth PS

New Seaham PS

Newker PS

Newton Hall Infants School

North Durham Academy

North Park PS

Oakley Cross PS

Our Lady & St Joseph’s RCVA Leadgate

Our Lady & St Thomas RCVA PS

Our Lady of Lourdes RCVA Primary School

Our Lady of the Rosary RCVA

Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA PS

Ouston Primary School

Ouston Junior School

Oxclose Nursery School

Oxclose Primary School

Oxhill Nursery School

Peases West PS

Pelton Comm PS

Pittington PS

Prince Bishops Comm PS

Ramshaw PS

Red Rose PS

Rookhope PS

Ropery Walk PS

Rosa Street PS

Roseberrry PS

Roseberry PS

Rosemary Lane Nursery School

Sacriston Academy

Seaham Harbour Nursery

Seaham Trinity Primary SchoolSeaham Trinity Primary School

Seascape PS

Seaview PS

Sedgefield Comm College

Sedgefield PS

Sherburn PS, Sherburn village site

Shincliffe CofE (Controlled) PS

Shotley Bridge PS

Shotton Hall PS

Silver Tree PS

South Hetton PS

South Stanley Infant School

St Andrew’s PS

St Anne’s CofE PS

St Bede’s Catholic Comp & Byron 6th Form College

St Bede’s RCVA PS

St Benet’s RCVA PS

St Chad’s RCVA PS

St Charles RCVA PS

St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS

St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS (Chester-le-street)

St Cuthberts RCVA Seaham

St Francis CofE (Aided) PS

St Godrics RCVA Thornley

St Hild’s College CofE PS

St John’s Chapel PS

St John’s School and Sixth Form Centre

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (Murton)

St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Gilesgate)

St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Newton Aycliffe)

St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School (Stanley)

St Josephs RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)

St Leonard’s Catholic School

St Mary Magdalen RCVA PS

St Mary’ RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)

St Mary’s RCVA Primary School (Consett)

St Mary’s RCVA PS (Newton Aycliffe)

St Marys RCVA Barnard Castle

St Marys RCVA PS Wingate

St Michael’s C of E (Aided) Ps

St Michaels RCVA PS

St Patrick’s RCVA PS

St Patrick’s RCVA PS (Consett)

St Pius X RCVA PS

St Stephen’s CofE PS

St Thomas More RCVA PS

St Wilfrid’s RCVA Primary School

St Williams RCVA PS

Staindrop CofE (Controlled) PS

Stanhope Barrington CofE PS

Stanley (Crook) PS

Stephenson Way Academy

Sugar Hill PS

Tanfield School Specialist College of Science and Engineering

The Grove PS

The Meadows

The Oaks Secondary School

The Ribbon Academy

The Woodlands

Thornhill PS

Thornley PS

Timothy Hackworth PS

Toft Hill PS

Tow Law Millennium PS

Tudhoe Moor School

UTC South Durham

Victoria Lane Academy

Villa Real PS

Wearhead PS

Wellfield Schoo

West Cornforth PS

West Pelton Ps

West Rainton PS

Wheatley Hill Community PS

Whitworth Park School & 6th Form

Willington PS

Wingate Infant School

Wingate Junior School

Witton Gilbert PS