Scene of damage after car strikes wall on major Sunderland route

Repair plans are being made after a driver smashed into a wall on a busy Sunderland road.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was checked at the scene by paramedics after a Hyundai i10 collided with the wall and railings of Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre, on the A183 Chester Road.

The scene of the collision the following day.

The incident happened close to the junction with the junction of Ettrick Grove.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.12pm on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Chester Road at the junction with Ettrick Grove, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was treated by paramedics at the scene as a precaution.

"Nobody was injured.”

The Hyundai i10 left a gap in the wall following the crash.