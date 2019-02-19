Scene of damage after car strikes wall on major Sunderland route

Repair plans are being made after a driver smashed into a wall on a busy Sunderland road.
A woman, aged in her 50s, was checked at the scene by paramedics after a Hyundai i10 collided with the wall and railings of Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre, on the A183 Chester Road.
The incident happened close to the junction with the junction of Ettrick Grove.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.12pm on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Chester Road at the junction with Ettrick Grove, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and a woman was treated by paramedics at the scene as a precaution.
"Nobody was injured.”