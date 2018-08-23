Scam letters warning after pensioner, 88, loses £5,000

Police are warning about the dangers of lottery scam letters after a pensioner lost thousands of pounds.

Officers have received a number of calls over the last two weeks relating to letters from the International Online Postcode Lottery and Euromillions Fifa World Cup Super Lottery.

It follows an incident in Chester-le-Street in which a man aged 88 lost £5,000.

Acting Sergeant Paul Gooden, of Durham Constabulary, said the letters look professional and are addressed to specific people, which can make them more believable.

He said: “If it looks too good to be true, then it is. You don’t get anything for free these days.

“The letters have logos and look quite official but anything asking for money upfront before your winnings are put in your bank account is a scam.”

Anyone who receives one of these letters is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300-1232040.