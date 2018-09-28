Say cheese! Cheeky seal visits Roker Pier in Sunderland and smiles for the camera

A visiting seal raised some smiles in Sunderland today as it had a pit stop at Roker Pier.

The adorable animal was spotted by readers at around 10am today.

It stopped for a breather on the second set of steps towards Roker Lighthouse, on the inside of the pier.

This great video captured by Echo reader Jonny Pearce shows the seal being fed at Roker Pier earlier today.

Jonny was with his children Macey Pearce, 10, and Mitchell Pearce, nine, from Silksworth, who were delighted to see the friendly creature on their trip to the seaside.

Passerby Graeme Atkinson, from Sunderland, also spotted the seal and sent in these great pictures in to the Echo.

The 48-year-old, who works at B&Q, said: "It was exciting as I've never seen one at Sunderland before.

"When I took the photo from the front it lifted its head just as I did as if posing for me!"

