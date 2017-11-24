SAFC Fans Museum generates £500 for charity in visit to Sunderland sheltered housing site

Residents at a sheltered housing scheme had their day brightened when members of the SAFC Museum team dropped by for a day of fund-raising.

The group were at St Aldates Court in Grindon to display various items of Sunderland AFC memorabilia.

The visit came about when resident Vincent Jefferson asked Michael Ganley, founder of SAFC Museum, if he was willing to accept a donation of programmes.

After arranging the visit, the day doubled up as a fund-raising exercise for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Michael explained: “About six weeks ago I got a message through our social media page from Vincent, asking if I would accept a donation of some programes.

“Vincent had also expressed how he loved what we are doing and wanted to help us too when we get into the Museum.

“So after meeting Vincent and collected the programmes, I decided I would do a day event for him and everyone at St Aldates Court, which is a sheltered housing scheme.

“It’s lovely to know what we set out to do on the day was achieved, and appreciated by everyone.

“Not only that £506 was raised that day, so not bad in my opinion, but how great is it to see visitors all wearing our shirts to get into the spirit too.”

Michael added: “What a great day had by all to meet residents with this much appreciation meant the world to myself and the team.

“Some great stories and memories were shared, not only to the mature generation but with the younger ones too.

“We didn’t just come away smiling, but feeling proud to have done more within our community.

“The money raised was £506, but three weeks ago there was also another £500 raised and donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.”