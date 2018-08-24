Ryhope Engines Museum set to celebrate 150th anniversary this weekend

Ryhope Engines Museum is promising a steaming good time this weekend, as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The museum is hosting a free public event to mark the milestone and offering visitors the chance to experience everything the Victorian water works has to offer.

The volunteer-run museum was built in 1868 and supplied drinking water to Sunderland and surrounding areas for 100 years.

The Grade II (starred) listed building holds Steaming Events around Bank Holiday weekends, when visitors can see the site in operation. The museum, which is owned by Northumbrian Water, is also open every Sunday until the end of December, from 2pm to 5pm, as a static exhibit.

The two 100 horsepower beam engines, built by R & W Hawthorn, can be seen working during opening weekends as well as three ′Lancashire′ boilers (from 1908), two of which are in regular use, a blacksmith’s forge, a waterwheel, numerous steam engines, pumps and waterworks accessories.

Keith Bell, chairman of The Ryhope Engines Trust, said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors to the public this coming Bank Holiday weekend to help celebrate the station’s 150th anniversary.

“We would like to welcome as many visitors as possible to join in the celebrations of this milestone event and to enjoy the continuing preservation of this amazing regional industrial heritage site.

“I feel privileged to be part of the wonderful team of volunteers who give up their time, many times each week, in the preservation of this important heritage site and make it possible for the museum to open to the public.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers, Northumbrian Water, See It Do It Sunderland, the North East Military Vehicle Club and the North East Classic Vehicle Society for their ongoing support in our preservation aims.”

Ryhope Engines Museum is open to the public from tomorrow to Monday, August 27, between 11am and 4pm and features a military vehicle show. The museum offers free limited parking and has improved access for visitors with mobility issues and parents with pushchairs.

Anyone wanting to get really involved can turn up just before 11am and help the volunteers start up the engines for the day.

Louise Hunter, corporate affairs director at Northumbrian Water, said: “Ryhope Engines Museum is a great place to visit and is full of amazing heritage right here on our doorstep.

“We’re incredibly proud of the museum, it’s special anniversary and the partnership we have with the volunteers of The Ryhope Engines Trust who do a wonderful job in helping us to preserve it.”

For more information about the museum visit www.ryhopeengines.org.uk

Ryhope Engines Museum can also be found on Facebook and Twitter @RyhopeEngines