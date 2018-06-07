Russell Foster Football Centre pitch expansion plans get green light, despite concerns over parking

Plans to double the number of pitches at a Wearside football centre have been given the go-ahead despite concerns about traffic disruption and parking.

The Russell Foster Football Centre, in Houghton, applied to Sunderland City Council (SCC) to increase their present six pitches to 12.

This also includes extending pitch use to 8am – 9pm, Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays) and 9am-4pm on weekends.

Due to historic parking overspill in the area from centre users, the plans sparked more than 160 objectors over noise issues, potential traffic increases, and anti-social behaviour.

SCC’s area development control sub-committee heard arguments for and against the plans on Tuesday (June 5) at Sunderland Civic Centre.

Keith Hall, of the Trees and Wildlife Action Group, criticised SCC for failing to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which he argued was legally required.

He also disputed the centre’s changes being “minor and material” adding two thirds of people from a 662-signature petition supporting the application lived outside the Sunderland area.

In response to a question about the legality of planning policy from Coun Stuart Porthouse, a council officer said the Forestry Commission didn’t need an EIA for the application.

A document, published on SCC’s planning portal, added the project is “not considered to represent significant environmental effects that warrant the submission of an EIA”.

Houghton councillors also raised concerns as guest speakers ranging from existing house-building in the area to access for emergency services.

Coun Juliana Heron, said: “Things have changed in that area quite considerably and I just think having the extension to 9pm is not going to be good for the area.”

Coun Neil MacKnight added the application was “fundamentally flawed” claiming the centre’s car park needed double its current capacity to deal with parking demand.

In an effort encourage parking on the site, the committee heard the football centre had agreed to remove a £1 car park charge.

A highways officer added that a traffic regulation order was an option for controlling parking, but that funds used for this could be channelled into improving the centre’s car park.

Although a planning condition requires the car park to be available at all times during operating hours, there is no condition making free parking a requirement.

During school holidays, the facility will open between 9am-9pm, seven days a week, subject to no more than six pitches being used at any one time.

A transport impact assessment commissioned by the applicant noted that when six pitches are in use, the centre creates a demand of 173 vehicles with a 350-space car park.

The “worst case scenario” for parking and traffic, it adds, would be 346 vehicles parking between 9am – 3pm and 1,774 two-way vehicle movements including those dropping off.

With 12 pitches in use at any one time outside school holidays, objectors told the meeting parking demand was likely to exceed this.

Following discussion, the plans were voted through with five committee members in favour and two opposed.

The plans are also subject to several conditions, including a noise assessment taking place within three months of new pitches being brought into use.

