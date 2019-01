Drivers face delays on several of the region's busiest roads this morning.

One lane of the southbound A1 Western Bypass is blocked before Junction 65 at Birtley after toa three vehicle collision involving an HGV and two cars.

Police are on their way.

Recovery is under way to remove a broken-down vehicle blocking the A183 Chester Road westbound at Penshaw Monument.

And the A66 is currently closed from Surtees Bridge eastbound to the Mandale interchange at Thornaby due to a serious collision.