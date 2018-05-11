Runners set to be given unique souvenir at Sunderland City 10k

It’s almost time for lights, camera, action for runners in the Sunderland City 10k event.

Those taking part in Sunday’s run are set to be given a unique reminder of the day.

The city’s Bridges shopping centre is to install a bullet time rig, which will capture 360 degree imagery to produce a slow-motion action shot.

Runners will be able to access the system for free, and will be emailed their personalised souvenir.

The Bridges shopping centre’s marketing manager, Samantha Czwordon, said: “We had the camera rig last year and it was really popular which is why we’ve decided to bring it back again.

“As sponsors of the Siglion Half Marathon and 10k, the Bridges wanted to do add an extra dimension to the day and this will do just that.

“It takes seconds to do and the clips will be emailed to runners – and best of all it’s completely free.

“The more imaginative people are, the better results so we’re encouraging runners and their supporters to channel their inner rock and action movie star.”

The bullet time rig which will be used is one of just two of its kind in the UK.

The rig is a sequential trigger system which uses 24 cameras to capture every move each runner makes.

It will create a slow-motion, sci-fi style moving image which will provide runners with a lasting reminder of the day.

Participants are asked to attend the Bridges before and after the event for their bullet rig videos.

They will then be able to share the clips on their social media channels.

The Sunderland City 10k and half marathon is into its eighth year.

The 10k event starts and finishes at Keel Square, opposite the Vaux site.

The route loops around the city centre and carries runners across the River Wear and onto the river front.