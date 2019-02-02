Runners raise hundreds for Durham Wildlife Trust after taking on muddy race

Running proved a piece of cake for Wearside fundraisers.

Scores of people put their best feet forward in Houghton to take part in the CAKED 3K.

The CAKED 3K: Tony Allinson, right, took first place, Thomas Moles, left, took second place and Julia Quinonez came third.

Not only did the hardy runners face the muddy peaks and puddles of Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, but they also faced a small mountain of cakes as a treat at the finish line.

People aged six-99-years-old were challenged to run, jog or plod a three-kilometre course on the Houghton reserve, which is part of Durham Wildlife Turst.

Organisers were thrilled that more than 100 people turned up to take part.

Named CAKED due to both the likelihood of being caked in mud, and also the baked treats, the event proved to be a sell out.

Through entry fees, tombola and donations on the day, the trust raised £768 to help fund its work.

Event organiser Emily Routledge, of Durham Wildlife Trust, said: “A great big thank you to those who took part.

“We had 101 runners, joggers and walkers take on the route, with many of them having never been to Rainton Meadows.

“It was a fantastic way to raise awareness and encourage more people to value and enjoy nature where they live.

Young runner Sarah-Jane Santry crosses the finish line.

“Some runners also became members on the day so the trust will continue to benefit from the event.”

Durham Wildlife Trust works to protect wildlife and promote nature conservation in County Durham, Sunderland, Gateshead, South Tyneside and Darlington.

Through the management of 37 nature reserves and a variety of species and habitat recovery projects, the trust is one of the most active environmental organisations in the region.

By acting as a focus for a variety of community groups, schools and individuals, it engages people in the issues around nature conservation and the wider environment.

Gill Allinson crosses the CAKED finish line.

A number of fund-raising events and challenges are held each year and for more information visit www.durhamwt.co.uk.