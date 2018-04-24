Runner Bill, 70, steps up a gear

A pensioner who took part in his first Sunderland BIG 3k last year is set to take on the 10k next month.

Bill Wright, 70, took part in his first-ever 3k run at last year’s event and is hoping to take part in the Siglion Sunderland City 10k this year.

He got the running bug when he took part in last year’s Active Sunderland BIG 3k Run, which will return on May 13, and organisers say the annual family event is the perfect introduction to running, designed to encourage more people to get active.

The BIG 3k Run is part of the Run Sunderland Festival and provides everyone with an opportunity to take part in running for either fun or fitness.

The pensioner, from Grangetown, said: “As a keen walker I wasn’t sure if running was for me, but I really enjoyed the Active Sunderland 3k last year, it really is a running event for people of all ages and abilities.

“I have continued to improve my fitness by taking part in the weekly Great Run Local events in Mowbray Park and I now regularly run 5k.”

Bill said: “The Active Sunderland 3k run is a great event and I would totally recommend that everyone give it a try.”

The run will use the same start and finish line, and takes place on part of the same city centre closed road course as the Siglion Sunderland City 10k and Half Marathon.

Entry is only £10 per person and includes a T-shirt, medal and a goody bag.

Entries are open until Monday, May 7, by visiting www.activesunderland.org.uk and for more information, contact the Active Sunderland Team on 0191 5614578 or email active@sunderland.gov.uk