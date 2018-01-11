RSPCA trying to find owners of rabbit who was dumped in back garden

The RSPCA is hoping to reunite a rabbit which was dumped in a back garden with her owners.

The bunny, a white lop breed with blue eyes, was found in the garden of a house in Grange Villa, in Chester-le-Street, on Friday, January 5.

She was taken to a nearby veterinary centre by the person who found her, and it became clear to the staff that the large lop was suffering with very severe infections in both of her ears - so painful that she couldn’t even bear to be touched.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst was called to investigate and is now appealing to people in the area to see if she can track down who owns the rabbit.

Inspector Hurst said: “This beautiful bunny is in a good bodily condition and is fairly friendly, even though her ears are causing her severe pain.

"It’s not clear at the moment whether she is an escaped or stolen pet, or she has been deliberately dumped, so I’m really keen to hear from anyone who can shed some light on the situation.

“The infection in her ears is really severe and causing her a lot of pain.

"In fact, the vets suspect she has been suffering for over a month, which will have been agony for the poor girl.

"She’s still receiving treatment at the vets and when she is well enough we’ll find a temporary home for her in RSPCA care.

"If no owner comes forward after a 14-day abandonment period, we will be able to find her a loving new home.

“She’s a very large white lop breed with blue eyes - if anybody recognises her or is missing her, they can contact me on our inspector’s appeal line number by calling 0300 123 8018.”