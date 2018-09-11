RSPCA officers continue hunt for sick yobs who stabbed dog in Sunderland

RSPCA officers are continuing to hunt yobs who stabbed a dog and left it so badly injured that it had to be put down.

The seven-year-old male brindle and white bull lurcher was left with a number of wounds to his neck following the incident in Pennywell in Sunderland.

The dog was taken to an out-of-hours vets for emergency treatment by his owner.

However, despite being cared for by the surgery for a week, he was so badly hurt by the stabbing that he had to be put down.

RSPCA Acting Chief Inspector Helen Nedley said: “It’s not clear what happened to this poor dog, other than that he was very badly injured.

“The incident happened around 5pm near the Hylton Road/Prestbury Road area of Pennywell in Sunderland.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw anything, or has any specific information that might help my investigation.

“Very very sadly, despite being under vet care for a week, his injuries were so severe that he had to be put to sleep on veterinary advice.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who thinks they can help in tracking down those responsible.

Witnesses should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for Acting Chief Inspector Nedley.

The attack happened on on Saturday, July 28, which was the weekend of the Sunderland International Airshow.