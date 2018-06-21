RSPCA appeal to find dog 'dumped in supermarket'

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find a dog which was reportedly ‘dumped’ in a supermarket in Durham.

The charity was called just before 8pm on Monday, June 11, after a white female Jack Russell type dog - thought to be called ‘Pepper’ - was left at Sainsbury’s in Sunderland Road, Gilesgate.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm.

RSPCA Inspector Terri-Ann Fannon said: “The dog was carried into the store by a young man wearing a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.

“CCTV footage shows him drop the dog on the floor and run out of the store.

“I would like to speak to him and am appealing for anyone who knows who he is to get in touch.

“The person who called us to report what had happened offered to keep the dog overnight and unfortunately the following day I was told that some customers had returned her to her owner.

“I have visited the address where she is supposed to have been taken but there is no sign of her and I am very concerned for her welfare.

“If you know where she is, please call me.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 1234 8018 and ask to leave a message for Insp Fannon.

To help the RSPCA continue investigating incidents like this visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give