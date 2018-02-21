Royal fever set to sweep Sunderland as William and Kate head to the city

Royal fever is set to sweep Wearside today with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge due to visit two of Sunderland’s major new developments.

His Royal Highness Prince William and wife Catherine are scheduled to inspect the latest work at the new £117million Northern Spire bridge over the River Wear between Pallion and Castletown, speaking with workers on site before crossing the bridge and meeting with schoolchildren.

William and Kate are also due to officially open The Fire Station, a new arts hub for the city housing a dance studio, drama studio, heritage centre and the Engine Room bistro.

They are due to watch workshops and performances from some of the groups using The Fire Station and be given a tour of the building by MAC Trust chairman Paul Callaghan, CBE, and Helen Green, director of The Fire Station.

They will see Bollywood dancers performance, meet a group of young people involved in the Little Inventors project and talk to some of the musicians from The Bunker and Pop Recs.

The couple are also invited to unveil a plaque marking the opening of The Fire Station.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Doris MacKnight said: “It’s fantastic that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Sunderland to open The Fire Station and to see our striking new bridge – the Northern Spire.

“This is the first bridge to be built over the River Wear for 40 years and it’s a project that has really captured people’s imagination, so it means a great deal to have the Duke and Duchess here taking such a keen interest in the project and all those involved.”