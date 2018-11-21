Route for 2019 Foundation of Light charity cycle challenge to be revealed

Cyclists are needed to take on a new challenge to raise vital cash for Sunderland AFC’s official charity.

The Foundation of Light is hosting an information evening for people to find out more about its 2019 International Cycle Challenge.

The annual four-day fundraising ride raises over £50,000 every year for community programmes.

Starting at 6pm tonight at the Beacon of Light, the information evening is open to anyone interested in taking part in the four-day ride.

Guests will learn details of the route, including next year’s host country, and dates that the challenge will take place.

Previous Cycle Challenges have seen the team ride from Dublin to Sunderland; across Italy from Pisa to Venice; commemorating the 70th anniversary of World War Two by cycling 320 miles from Brussels to Paris; and travelling coast to coast in the Atlantic to Mediterranean challenge.

Last year a team of 30 cyclists, led by SAFC legend Julio Arca, rode from Dubrovnik to Split in Croatia taking in some breathtaking scenery along the route.

The fully supported ride is demanding enough for the keen cyclist but enjoyable for amateurs too who are looking for an interesting challenge, offering a truly great experience for all.

Jemma Dowson, Foundation of Light event manager, said: “Every year we work hard to ensure that the ride is challenging, but also picturesque and enjoyable, and we try to show people parts of the world they might not ordinarily go to.

“I think we’ve definitely achieved that with this next route and I can’t wait to see people’s reaction to it.”

Phil King, Foundation of Light commercial director, added: “Our International Cycle Challenge has become our annual flagship fundraising event and raises tens of thousands every year to help those in need across the North East.

“Despite it being a very fun and rewarding event there is a very real need in our communities for the funds this generates.”

To secure a place riders need to pay £250 registration fee and pledge to fundraise a further £1,450.

This covers the cost of flights, accommodation, meals, bike transport and bike support team.

There are only 40 places available on the challenge.

The challenge is sponsored by Grafton Group plc.

For further information about the evening email jemma.dowson@foundationoflight.co.uk or call 0191 563 4735.