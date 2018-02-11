Round-up of Sunderland court cases dealt with by magistrates

The following cases have been dealt with by South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

Philip James Dorgan, 43, of Appleby Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane on Havelock Terrace, with excess alcohol, on January 22.

He was fined £138 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Corey Lennox, 25, of Gardiner Crescent, Chester-le-Street, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta with excess alcohol on Horsley Road, Sunderland, on January 21.

He was fined £300 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Myan Mohammed, 25, of The Elms West, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Green Terrace, on January 20.

He was fined £40 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £50.

Emily Baker, 19, of Martindale Park, Houghton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend, as instructed for scheduled rehabilitation activity appointments on November 28 and December 5, last year.

She was fined £100 and was told to pay costs of £60.

Melain Brass, 40, of Somerset Street, Silksworth, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a red Renault Clio on Blind Lane and Tunstall Village Road, whilst unfit through drink or drugs, on October 13, last year.

She was discharged conditionally for three years and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20. She was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

David Joseph Hume, 40, of Corporation Road, Sunderland, admitted failing to surrender on February 5. He was given a one-month conditional discharge and was told to pay a £20 surcharge.