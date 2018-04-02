Round-up of Sunderland cases dealt with at magistrates’ court

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with in the magistrates’ court:

Jonathan Peters, 25, of Prestwick Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to four counts of benefit fraud, committed between January 2014 and March 2017.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement. He was fined £40 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Gary Johnston, 48, of Moor View, Whitburn, pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a Nissan Qashqai at Marsden Grotto car park on February 28. He was fined £500 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50 and costs of £85. His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Dale Macbeth, 27, of Spring Garden Close, Sunderland , pleaded guilty to committing fraud by false representation by attempting to claim a refund for a gift set valued at £47, on October 12, 2017.

He was fined £80 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Paul Dylan Atkins, 41, of Lime Avenue, Houghton, pleaded guilty to stealing joints of meat to the value of £76.24, from Lidl, on March 1.

He was fined £250 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Adam McKeith, 21, of Hindmarch Drive, East Boldon, pleaded guilty to stealing various items to the value of £269.07 from Tesco, Roker Retail Park, on December 18, 2017. He was fined £80 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Billy John Sutherby, 32, of Wisteria Gardens, South Shields, pleaded guilty to damaging a rear windscreen of a Toyota Rav4 in Washington, to the value of £85.

He was fined £167 and was told to pay compensation of £85, a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.