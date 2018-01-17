Roger’s in the market to help Macmillan with £10k donation

A pensioner inspired to launch his own stall in support of a cancer charity by his own diagnosis has met his £10,500 milestone.

Roger Morrison was told he had lung cancer in April 2016 after the retired painter and decorator started suffering pains in his chest and tooth ache.

I can’t thank people enough for the help they have given me. Roger Morrison

The 68-year-old, from Washington, believes a fall down some steps helped lead to his condition being pinpointed by staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead.

He has been told his illness cannot be cured, but he takes a daily dose of medication as part of his treatment to stabilise the disease and has regular check ups.

In the wake of his diagnosis, Roger decided he would channel his efforts into raising funds for Macmillan to help fund its work in the region.

Now he has handed over £10,500 to the charity and has vowed to continue his work to collect even more.

He launched his stall in the Market Village of the Galleries in Washington after first visiting car boot sales to raise cash.

“I can’t thank people enough for the help they have given me,” he said.

“But I also want to thank Macmillan for all its help it gives people and the public for all their help.

“They give people that wouldn’t otherwise have it a lot of help and help them live their lives.”

The stall thrives thanks to donations and sells bric-a-brac, jigsaws, books, clothes and household items.

Roger added his thanks to all fellow stall holders who have helped him in his work and the market’s manager Karen Carr for her backing.

He has also been supported by his partner Eileen Bewick and his sister Ann Mills.

Michelle Muir, the charity’s fundraising manager for County Durham and Washington, said: “It’s absolutely amazing, the amount of money Roger has raised.

“The money he has raised will fund Macmillan nurses for two months.

“This donation will help people like Roger and fund our services and because there are more people than ever living longer with cancer, it is so important donations come in to Macmillan to support our work.”