Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, September 5, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.

Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Level crossing works, road closure, 11pm to 6am, September 8 and 9.

Camberwell Way: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, October 11 to 12.

Camberwell Way: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.

Rotherfield Road: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, September 7.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, cable works, September 4-5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

A195 Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 5 to 6, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Hylton Lane: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, September 4 and 13 only.

St Aidan's Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 6-19.

Farringdon Row: Road closed for trial holes, September 10-20.

Burdon Lane: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

Toward Road: Highway improvements, until September 14.

St Peter's from Charles Street to Dame Dorothy Street: Road closure, September 17 to October 7.