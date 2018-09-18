Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, September 19, in the Sunderland area.

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks across the Sunderland area include the following:
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.
Camberwell Way: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, October 11 to 12.
Camberwell Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.
St Aidan's Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 6-19.
Farringdon Row: Road closed for trial holes, September 10-20.
Farringdon Row, Beach Street to rear of B&Q: Road closure, September 10-20.
Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.
St Peter's from Charles Street to Dame Dorothy Street: Road closure, September 17 to October 7.
Ryhope Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, September 10 to October 1.
Church Street North: Designated lanes for major highway improvements, until September 24.
Burdon Village: Road closure until October 3.
Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure for highway improvement works, until October 14.