Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, October 17, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Ongoing roadworks in Silksworth Lane, Sunderland.

Camberwell Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

Farringdon Row Beach Street to rear of B&Q: Road closure, until October 17.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Park View junction with the Hetton Bus Station: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas works, Sundays only, October 14-21.

Rye View, Ryhope: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm.

Cumberland Street: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, October 23-27.

Suffolk Street: Road closure for emergency gas repairs, until October 20.

St Luke's Road: Temporary traffic signals for cabinet works, until October 18.

City Way: Lane closures for survey works, October 24, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Grange Road: Temporary traffic lights for manhole repairs, October 22 only.

Houghton Road near Broomhill Estate: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, October 29 to November 2.

Seaham Road: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 19-23, 7am to 7pm.

A1231 Stockton Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 21 only, 7am-7pm.