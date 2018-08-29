Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Thursday, August 30, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.
A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.
Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for repairs to pipework, until August 31.
Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Level crossing works, road closure, 11pm to 6am, September 8 and 9.
Tunstall Road, near Thornholme Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until August 31.
Stockton Road, near Station Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until September 2.
Camberwell Way: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.
Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement, until August 31.
Rotherfield Road: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, September 7.
Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure highway improvement works, until August 31.
Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, cable works, September 4-5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
A195 Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 5 to 6, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Hylton Lane: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, September 4 and 13 only.
St Aidan's Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 6.