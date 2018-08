Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Saturday, September 1, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks across Sunderland include the following

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.

Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Level crossing works, road closure, 11pm to 6am, September 8 and 9.

Stockton Road near Station Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until September 2.

Camberwell Way: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.

Rotherfield Road: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, September 7.

Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure highway improvement works, until August 31.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, cable works, September 4-5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

A195 Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 5 to 6, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Hylton Lane: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, September 4 and 13 only.

St Aidan's Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 6-19.

Farringdon Row: Road closed for trial holes, September 10-20.