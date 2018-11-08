Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Friday, November 9, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Ongoing roadworks in Sunderland's Dame Dorothy Street area.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Rye View: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm. 6.30am-1pm.

Burdon Road near Goathland Drive: Three-way temporary traffic signals for duct road, November 5-9, manually operated during peak times.

Hall Farm Road: Temporary traffic signals for water works, November 19-December 7.

Bonnersfield from Palmers Hill Road and Charles Street: Road closure for highway improvement works, until November 21.

Commercial Road/Hendon Beach Road: Three way temporary traffic signals for highway improvement works, November 12 to December 3, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Coxgreen Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, December 3-14.

A690 Durham Road Houghton Cut: Lane closure for maintenance to the cut (southbound only), November 12 to December 3.

A184 Newcastle Road near city boundary: Temporary traffic signals for verge maintenance, November 13, 9.30am to 1pm.

Tunstall Hope Road: Road closure for tree trimming, November 14, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Please note that timings are approximate and subject to change.