Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays in the Sunderland area from December 16

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Burdon Road near Lodgeside Meadows: Road closure for drainage works, November 26 to December 17.

Borough Road near Nile Street: Temporary traffic signals on Borough Road and road closure on Nile Street for emergency gas repairs, ongoing.

A1086 Coast Road, Horden: Drainage works, two-way lights, from January 21 to January 25.

Please note timings are approximate and subject to delay.

