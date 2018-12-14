Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays in the Sunderland area from December 16

Ongoing roadworks in the Burdon Road and Burdon Lane area are due to finish on December 17.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Burdon Road near Lodgeside Meadows: Road closure for drainage works, November 26 to December 17.

Borough Road near Nile Street: Temporary traffic signals on Borough Road and road closure on Nile Street for emergency gas repairs, ongoing.

A1086 Coast Road, Horden: Drainage works, two-way lights, from January 21 to January 25.

Please note timings are approximate and subject to delay.