Roadworks set to start on Sunderland route after Beast of the East brings forward lamppost works

Work to renew lampposts along a busy route in and out of Sunderland has been brought forward after eight of the columns were brought down by the Beast from the East.

Six of the lighting columns along the A1018 between the Hendon Grange pub and the roundabout with the B1257 to Seaham came down last Wednesday, with a further two felled by the bad weather the next day.

Eight lighting columns were brought down on the stretch of the A1018 in last week's bad weather.

The route was closed off until 6am this morning, with the diversion causing tailbacks yesterday as people returned to work after the snow began to thaw.

The road had been sealed off by Sunderland City Council from the Ocean Road junction, at Salterfen Road at Ryhope and at the roundabout leading onto the coast road to Seaham.

Now plans are being made to bring forward the work to replace the 150 lighting columns on the stretch, rather than only replace those damaged by the snow storms.

Road management will be in place while the construction efforts are carried out over the coming days.

Lighting posts across the city are being replaced as part of a £6 million scheme.

Councillor Michael Mordey, cabinet member for city services, said: “In 2016, the City Council and its partner Aurora began Phase 1 works to replace more than 20,000 sodium street lamps with LED Technology across Sunderland.

“Phase two to replace a further 24,000 lamps is underway on the city’s busier routes.

“Following the collapse of the eight lighting columns during last week’s severe winter weather, the replacement programme for lighting on the Southern Radial Route has been brought forward and begins tomorrow.

“Work is expected to take one week with traffic signalling and lane restrictions in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm, so outside of peak hours.

“The cross-city lighting programme, which has already seen more than 23,000 new LED lamps installed, is helping to generate savings of around £800,000 a year.”

Checks were carried out on all of the posts in the wake of the snow damage.