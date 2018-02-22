Roadworks Round-up: Where to expect delays on Friday, February 23, across Sunderland

Drivers are advised to take note of planned roadworks listed below.
Here is our regular list of expected roadworks across Sunderland for Friday, February 23, and the coming days:

A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 13.

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Mount Lane: Road closure due to drainage works, until February 26.

Low Street: Road closure/building maintenance, until February 26.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

Washington Road/Radlett Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 10.

Durham Road: Various lane closures/highway improvements, until February 24.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, until today, February 26.

Overbridge A1231 from Barmston Lane: Road closure/bridge works, until today, February 23.

North Street, West Rainton: Two-way lights/sewer repairs, from February 22 to March 2.

Farmer Crescent/Metcalfe Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures/flood alleviation scheme, until today, February 23.

Springwell Road: Sewer works, until today, February 23.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, from March 5 to March 23.

Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals/major highway improvements, until March 8.

Dunelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, March 19 to 28.

Redhill Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 11.