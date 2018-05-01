Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, May 2, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8 to 31, 8am to 6pm.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

B1285 Stockton Road / Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade, from 7am to 7pm (manual control), from May 7 to 18.

Craigavon Road: Road closure for manhole cover and frame, May 6 only.

A690 Durham Road near Thorney Close: Temporary traffic signals for highway improvements, until May 28.

Nissan Interchange: Various lane closures for roundabout construction, until May 25.

Washington Highway: Lane closures for verge maintenance, until May 5.

Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, May 9-15.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, April 30 to May 11.

Chester Road near Herrington Country Park: Temporary traffic signals for an event, June 9-10.

A182 Washington Highway from A195 to A1231: Lane closures for verge maintenance, May 2-3, 9.15am-3.30pm.