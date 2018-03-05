Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, March 6, across the Sunderland area

The following roadworks are ongoing and upcoming across the Sunderland area:

A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 15.

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

Washington Road/Radlett Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 10.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, from March 5 to March 23.

Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals/major highway improvements, until March 8.

Dunelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, March 19-28.

Redhill Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 11.

A1231 Wessington Way eastbound: Lane closure/ bridge works, March 5-11.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9-13.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8-31, 8am to 6pm.

Sans Street Roundabouts: Lane closure/verge maintenance, March 11 only.

Silksworth Lane/St Christopher's Road: Three way temporary traffic signals for BT works. March 18-11, Sundays only.

Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, March 19 to April 15.

North Bridge Street: Lane closure northbound lane 1/major highway improvement works, until April 5.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.