Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, June 12, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:
Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, June 13-26.
Albany Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until June 12.
Queen Alexandra Road, near Lambourne Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, July 16-30.
North Bridge Street: Lane closure for major highway improvements, until June 30.
Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 27-29, 9.30am-3.30pm.
Sea View near railway bridge: Temporary traffic signals for bridge maintenance, June 12, 1pm-2pm.
Durham Road (old) near Ryehill View: Three way temporary traffic signals for duct road, June 20 only.
Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until June 17.
Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, June 11-22.
A1231 Wessington Way: Lane closure eastbound from Baron’s Quay Road, for tree and verge works, 9.30am to 3.30pm, from June 12-13.
A1231 Sunderland Highway: Lane closures near Nissan interchange for bridge works, 9.30am to 3.30pm, June 26.
Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.