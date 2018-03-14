Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Thursday, March 15, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:
A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 15.
Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.
Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.
Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, until March 23.
Dunelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, until March 28.
Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9-13.
A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8-31, 8am to 6pm.
Silksworth Lane/St Christopher's Road: Three way temporary traffic signals for BT works. March 11-18, Sundays only.
Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, March 19 to April 15.
North Bridge Street: Lane closure northbound lane 1/major highway improvement works, until April 5.
Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.
Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.
St Michael's Way: Lane closures/street lighting maintenance, until March 18.
Houghton Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, March 16-29.
Priestman Roundabout: Lane closure for verge works, March 18 only.
North Hylton Road: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, March 18 only,
Philadelphia Lane/Millers Hill: Road closure for essential resurfacing works, March 25.