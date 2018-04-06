Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, April 7, in the Sunderland area

Weekend roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9 to 13.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8 to 31, 8am to 6pm.

Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, until April 15.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

Church Street North/Dame Dorothy Street Junction: Road closure Eastbound for major highway works, until April 15.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures for highway maintenance, until April 13.

Mill Hill Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until April 14.

A182 Front Street / Fredrick Terrace, South Hetton: Two and three-way lights for new telecom ducts. Until April 17.

A182 George Elmy Lifeboat Way / North Terrace / North Railway Street, Seaham: Four-way lights from 7am to 7pm (manual control) for electric main upgrade. From April 16 to 22.

B1285 Byron Terrace, Seaham: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, from 9.30am to 3.30pm Thursday and Friday, and 7am to 7pm Saturday and Sunday. From April 12 to 15.

B1404 Station Road, Seaham: Three-way lights for overhead network upgrade, from 9.30am to 3pm (manual control), April 10.

B1404 Station Road / New Strangford Road, Seaham: Four-way lights for overhead network upgrade, from 9am to 1pm (manual control). April 14.

B1285 Stockton Road / Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade, from 7am to 7pm (manual control), from May 7 to 18.