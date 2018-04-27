Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, April 28, across Sunderland

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:
Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8 to 31, 8am to 6pm.
Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.
Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.
B1285 Stockton Road / Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade, from 7am to 7pm (manual control), from May 7 to 18.
Craigavon Road: Road closure for manhole cover and frame, May 6 only.
Four Lane Ends: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until April 27, 9.30am-3.30pm.
Chester Road, near Grindon Mill: Lane closure for mast maintenance, April 29 only.
A690 Durham Road, near Thorney Close: Temporary traffic signals for highway improvements, until May 28.
Nissan Interchange: Various lane closures for roundabout construction, until May 25.
Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway works, until April 27.
Washington Highway: Lane closures for verge maintenance, until May 5.
B1291 Station Road: Two way temporary traffic signals for highway improvement works, until April 27.
Woodstock Avenue/Westheath Avenue: Temporary traffic signals for remedial works, April 29 only.
Ryhope Road near Spelter Works Road: Three way traffic signals for remedial works, April 29 only.
Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, May 9-15.
Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, April 30 to May 11.