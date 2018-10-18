`

Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Friday, October 19, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing roadworks in the Dame Dorothy Street area of Sunderland.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Park View junction with Hetton Bus Station: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas works, Sundays only, October 14-21.

Rye View: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm.

Cumberland Street: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, October 23-27.

Suffolk Street: Road closure for emergency gas repairs, until October 20.

St Luke's Road: Temporary traffic signals for cabinet works, until October 18.

City Way: Lane closures for survey works, October 24, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Grange Road: Temporary traffic lights for manhole repairs, October 22 only.

Houghton Road, near Broomhill Estate: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, October 29 to November 2.

Seaham Road: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 19-23, 7am to 7pm.

A1231 Stockton Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 21 only, 7am-7pm.

Camperbell Way, Doxford Park: Temporary traffic signals for cabinet works, October 25 only, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Ryhope Road near Toll Bar Junction: Temporary traffic signals for emergency water repairs, October 22 to November 2.

A1231 Sunderland Highway at Nissan Interchange: Lane closures for urgent safety repairs, October 22-26.