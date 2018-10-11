`

Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Friday, October 12, in the Sunderland area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Motorists using Silksworth Lane are facing up to six weeks worth of delays.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Camberwell Way: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, October 11 to 12.

Camberwell Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure for highway improvement works, until October 14.

Farringdon Row Beach Street to rear of B&Q: Road closure, until October 17.

A183 Chester Road from Greenwood Road Roundabout to Pennywell Road Roundabout: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 14, 7am-7pm.

Ferryboat Lane opposite Wessington Public House: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, October 12, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Hall Farm Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 14, 7pm-6am.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Park View junction with Hetton bus station: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas works, Sundays only, October 14-21.

Carrmere Road, off Leechmere Road: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 12, 7pm-6am.

Rye View, Ryhope: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm.