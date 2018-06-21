Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Friday, June 22, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for sewer works, until August 23.

B1277 Brenda Road, Hartlepool: Cycle lane construction, until July 1.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

B1283 Front Street, Sherburn Hill: New gas service Two-way lights (manual control at peak times) for installation of new gas service, from June 25 to July 2.

A19 Wellfield to Sheraton: Road closure southbound for carriageway resurfacing between 8pm and 6am. Diversion via B1320, A1086, A179, from July 15 to 27.

Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Road closure between 11pm and 6am for level crossing works, on July 18 and 19.

Seaton Front, Newburn Bridge to Corornation Drive: Road closure for Race For Life, July 1, 10am-1.30pm.

Elwick Road, Park Road - Catcote Road: Road closure for resurfacing and traffic signal improvements, from July 23 for two weeks.

Northgate/Durham Street/High Street, Headland and Harbour: Road closure for Headland Carnival Parade, August 11, 3pm-5.45pm.