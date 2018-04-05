Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Friday, April 6, in the Sunderland area

Motorists are urged to beware the following roadworks.
Motorists are urged to beware the following roadworks.

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacing by Gateshead, April 9-13.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8 to 31, 8am to 6pm.

Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, until April 15.

North Bridge Street: Lane closure northbound lane 1/major highway improvement works, until April 5.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway works, until April 8.

Burn Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for overhead cable works, until April 6.

Church Street North/Dame Dorothy Street Junction: Road closure eastbound for major highway works, until April 15.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures for highway maintenance, until April 13.

Wessington Way near Spire Point: Various lane closures for major highway improvement works, until April 6.

Mill Hill Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until April 14.