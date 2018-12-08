Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays from December 10 in Sunderland

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Beware road closures and repairs in Burdon Lane and Burdon Road on the outskirts of town.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Hall Farm Road: Temporary traffic signals for water works, until December 7.

Coxgreen Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, December 3-14.

Burdon Road near Lodgeside Meadows: Road closure for drainage works, November 26 to December 17.

Heworth Road: Temporary traffic signals for water works, until December 10.

Borough Road near Nile Street: Temporary traffic signals on Borough Road and road closure on Nile Street for emergency gas repairs, ongoing.

A1086 Coast Road, Horden: Drainage works, two-way lights, from January 21 to January 25.

B1404 Station Road, Seaham: Two-way lights from 9.30am to 3pm for footpath works, until December 14.

Glen Terrace: Road closure for cable works, December 13 to 14.

Please not timings are approximate and subject to change.