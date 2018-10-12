Roadshow launched over changes to key services at South Tyneside and Sunderland hospitals

A roadshow has been launched for people to find out more about phase two of the planned changes to hospitals in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Patients, healthcare staff and members of the public are being invited to a series of drop-in events taking place across the borough and in the city.

Sunderland Royal Hospital

For eight weeks, starting Saturday, representatives from the NHS will be out and about to talk to people about the changes as part of Phase Two of the Path to Excellence programme.

This includes key areas of Emergency care and acute medicine - the care provided when patients are admitted to hospital as an emergency and require an immediate operation; Emergency care and acute medicine – the care provided when patients arrive at the Emergency Department or need emergency admission to hospital; Planned care (including surgery and outpatients) – the care provided when patients are referred to hospital by their GP for a test, scan, treatment or operation.

Later in the year, NHS partners also plan to host a public ‘listening panel’ to seek feedback from stakeholders on the draft ‘case for change’ and any ideas on how local healthcare leaders may be able to solve the challenges facing the NHS.

Read more: Health chiefs to make case for further changes

Dr Shahid Wahid, clinical lead for the Path to Excellence programme and Medical Director at South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are looking forward to getting out and about over the next few months to really engage with our local communities about the draft case for change and to help people understand why our hospital services must change for the future if we want to keep providing high quality patient care.

“Our staff in both South Tyneside and Sunderland have been working hard over the past year to begin thinking about how we may be able to address some of the very difficult challenges facing us and our draft ‘case for change’ document includes the views of hundreds of colleagues, as well as local patients, who have taken part in our early engagement work.

“It is really important that people understand why we cannot keep going as we are and why we must think innovatively to maximise our resources and the funding we have available to provide first class hospital services which are fit for the future. I would encourage everyone to get involved, read about the challenges we face or watch our new video animation and then let us know your views.”

Read more: Takeover claim as campaigners fear for services at south tyneside hospital

For information on the Path to Excellence programme visit www.pathtoexcellence.org.uk

The ‘join our journey’ drop-in roadshows will take place:

Saturday 13 October 9am – 5pm Pallion Health Centre, Sunderland

Monday 15 October 9am – 5pm Houghton Primary Care Centre

Tuesday 16 October 10am – 4pm South Shields Asda

Monday 22 October 10am – 3pm Ingham Wing Main Entrance, South Tyneside District Hospital

Thursday 25 October 10am – 3pm Main Outpatients, Palmer Community Hospital

Thursday 25 October 10am – 4pm South Shields Asda

Monday 29 October 10am – 3pm Kayll Road Entrance, Main Concourse Sunderland Royal Hospital

Tuesday 30 October 9am – 5pm Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, Sunderland

Wednesday 31 October 9am – 5pm Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, Sunderland

Friday 2 November 10am – 3pm Main Outpatients Entrance, Sunderland Eye Infirmary

Wednesday 7 November 9am – 5pm Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre

Thursday 8 November 9am – 5pm Flagg Court Health Centre, South Shields

Friday 9 November 9am – 5pm Washington Primary Care Centre