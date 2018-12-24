Road sealed off after woman is hit by car

A busy shopping street was closed after a woman was hit by a car .

Police sealed off Newbottle Street in Houghton.

Police at the scene in Newbottle Street

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 11.56am police received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Newbottle Street, Houghton.

"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 quoting log 389 241218."

One man who was out shopping said: "There were about seven police cars and an ambulance, and the street was all cordoned off.

"People were saying someone had been knocked down.

"he street was very busy with it being Christmas Eve

" I hope no one was seriously hurt. It's not a nice thing to happen, especially not this time of year."

An ambulance in Newbottle Street