Road remains closed as work continues on East Boldon gas leak

A road in East Boldon remains closed this morning as workmen repair a gas leak.

Northumbria Police, Northern Gas Network and officers from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the site last night.

A spokesman for Northern Gas Network said engineers worked through the night dealing with the incident and are still on site today.

The leak is on Boldon Lane with the junction of Tile Shed Lane and the road in the area remains closed.

Go North East has advised customers of bus routes being diverted in the area.

A spokesman said: "New Road Boldon closed between Boker lane and Tile Shed Lane due to gas leak, services 5/50 diverted via North Road, West Boldon, East Boldon, Station Road and Cleadon Lane, unable to serve new road between Asda and Boker Lane apologies for inconvenience."

Northern Gas Networks said they were called at 9pm last night and the area was closed to allow for engineers to carry out emergency repair work.

They said clearly marked diversions will remain in place until the repairs have been done.

Fergal O’Donovan, Business Operational Leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “The safety of the public is our priority. To allow our engineers to carry out repairs to one of our assets in the New Road area of Boldon Colliery, we have put in place clearly marked diversions.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and thank people for their cooperation whilst this repair work takes place.”