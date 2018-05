A road which closed after a chemical spill which was caused when a tanker overturned earlier today has now re-opened.

Lake Road, near Houghton town centre, was closed to traffic between Nesham Place and the junction with the A690 following the incident this morning.

It has since re-opened.

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Lake Road in Houghton le Spring has now been re-opened following this morning's chemical spillage."