Road is reopened after motorcyclist receives emergency roadside treatment in Durham

Police have reopened a busy Durham road after a biker came off his motorbike.

The accident happened on the A167 northbound, at 3.15pm today.

A passer-by called for help, but an off-duty paramedic spotted the accident and provided CPR.

Police closed the road in both directions between the Honest Lawyer pub and the Cock of the North Roundabout while the biker received treatment.

It was reopened at 7.40pm.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called by a passer-by at 3.15pm with reports that a motorcyclist had come off his bike.

" An off duty paramedic was passing the scene and provided CPR."

The Great North Air Ambulance and other emergency vehicles also attend the scene.

The biker was later taken to the University Hospital of North Durham by ambulance.

An eyewitness said: "It looks like a motorcyclist has been knocked off their bike. There's multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

"The motorcyclist was receiving treatment in the road."