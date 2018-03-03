Road in Sunderland closed due to 'snow drifts'

Authorities have closed a road in Sunderland due to hazardous snow drifts.

Burdon Lane, which runs from Ryhope to the Burdon area, has had to be closed to motorists, who are being advised to stay away from the area.

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Burdon Lane in Sunderland is currently closed in both directions due to snow drifts.

"The local authority are also on scene trying to clear as much as possible in order that the road can be re-opened ASAP.

"Please avoid the area."

More snow is expected to fall in Sunderland today according to forecasters.