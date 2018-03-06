Road in Sunderland closed after heavy rain

Police have closed a road in Sunderland after heavy rain left it flooded.

Foxcover Lane, in Herrington, is currently impassable.

A tweet from Northumbria Police said: "Foxcover Lane, East Herrington is impassable due to flooding. Please avoid area."

Drivers have been warned to be vigilant, with overnight rain having left many roads treacherous.

A tweet from Durham Road Policing Unit said: "Heavy rain and melting snow overnight means there is standing water and flooding in places this morning - take care."